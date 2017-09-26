New jobs as M&S at International gets set for take off

Up to 23 new jobs are to be created at Belfast International Airport next month with confirmation that Marks and Spencer is to open a foodhall on the site on October 19.

The 2,400sqft store will offer an extensive range of M&S’s range of food and drink products.

The announcement comes just weeks after the firm announced 80 jobs to be created at a new store in Craigavon as part of it the firm’s celebrations marking 50 years of trading in Northern Ireland.

“The new store launch has been widely anticipated in the local community in Antrim, and we’re looking forward to bringing the best of M&S food and drink to Belfast International Airport and the surrounding area,” said store manager Michael Gillen.

“We will be working hard over the next few months to make sure we offer fantastic service, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do and making this store a part of the local community in Antrim.

“We can’t wait to welcome our first customers through our doors on Thursday 19th October.”

Free parking will be available for customers visiting the store.

Marks & Spencer also has plans to open stores in Carrickfergus and Newry.