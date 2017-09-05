New managing partner at BDO

Business advisory firm BDO has announced that Brian Murphy has become its new managing partner in Belfast following the planned retirement of Peter Burnside.

A member of staff since 1992, Mr Murphy moves to the role form his previous post as head of advisory services.

“During his career with BDO, Brian has worked with local, national and international clients to help them achieve their goals,” said BDO NI chairman, Stephen Kirkpatrick.

“The experience that he has accumulated strengthens his ability to innovate change and progression throughout the organisation and he is therefore ideally placed to lead our growing team in Northern Ireland.

“In these times of change, when local businesses are facing an unclear future due to Brexit and the future of devolved government remaining uncertain, we are fortunate to have a team of expert partners, led by Brian, who can navigate and support clients along the path ahead.”

Mr Murphy’s appointment comes after Peter Burnside stepped down as at the end of August. He wil continue as a partner until March 31 next year when, after 27 years, he will formally retire from professional practice to pursue a new commercial role in London.

Paying tribute to Mr Burnside, BDO NI’s senior partner, Nigel Harra said: “On behalf of the BDO family in Northern Ireland, we would like to thank Peter for his years of service and commitment to our firm and to our clients.

“In this time BDO has grown to be Northern Ireland’s leading accountancy and business advisory practice for the family owned businesses that are the backbone of our economy.