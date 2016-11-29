New Middle East export drive for Denman

After months of negotiation, Denman International Limited is delighted to announce the appointment of Nazih Trading Limited, UAE, as its distributor for the Middle East.

The deal was finalised recently during the Cosmoprof Asia exhibition in Hong Kong.

Whilst Denman already exports to more than 60 countries worldwide, the Middle East has been a market where the company has been planning an expansion for some time.

“Nazih Trading Limited is the region’s largest professional distributor of hair and beauty products with almost 90 stores in key locations in U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman,” said Denman export business development executive, Julie Huddleston.

“They also supply major retailers, so this partnership has great potential and Denman is already working on developing products exclusively for this region.”

Denman International is part of the Denroy Group of Companies.

The Group was established 1972 and now employs 200 people in Northern Ireland with sales offices in London, Boston and Amsterdam.

The original Denman hairbrush was made famous in the 1970s by Vidal Sassoon who travelled the world endorsing Denman brushes at shows and seminars.