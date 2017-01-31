New office plan signals next phase of growth for CDE

County Tyrone based manufacturing company CDE Global has revealed plans to invest in building a new, multi-million pound state-of-the-art office complex at its headquarters in Cookstown.

The new office development which will house 400 people has received planning permission and is expected to begin construction in February 2017, with a view to being completed within 18 months.

CDE Global designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment. In April, the company committed to creating 110 new jobs over the next six years as part of a £6.8m investment into the business.

The new office project represents an additional investment of £10m.

CDE also increased product assembly space at its Cookstown campus by 32% in January to allow for the production of 60 additional machines every year.

“Our new offices on the Sandholes Road will provide office space for all staff based at our headquarters across engineering, product development, sales and marketing, project management, health and safety, procurement, logistics, HR and finance,” said CDE managing director Brendan McGurgan.

“The additional space will allow for our planned increase in employee numbers from the current level of just over 200.

“ The new office will not only accommodate this growth in numbers but also allow for further expansion in the years after 2021.”

Current expansion is being driven by an increase in demand in export markets for CDE Global and CDEnviro, he added.

“We are growing our global coverage in all of our regional markets and have a strong five year plan in place to ensure that this continues.

“We believe the layout of the new office will encourage greater levels of collaboration and allow us to host more inward visits from our customers. Our current offices will be transformed into a training facility for both our own people and our customers.”

Johnson Bell of architects Teague and Sally added: “We’re delighted that Teague & Sally were appointed as lead designers, architects, and structural engineers for CDE’s new corporate headquarters.

“Our design commands a striking visual presence with its curved facades and large first floor cantilevers, taking full advantage of the panoramic views over the Sperrins creating a relaxed working environment.”

The design incorporates a double height feature atrium, open plan offices, breakout and flexible meeting spaces, board rooms, dining facilities, and an impressive reception area.

CDE Global designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment with applications in a variety of sectors; sand and aggregates, construction waste recycling, mining, specialist industrial sands and environmental. It now has a presence in Kolkata, India, Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Cary, United States.

CDEnviro was formed as a division of CDE Global in 2008 to develop a new range of products which would help companies in recycling industries and wastewater treatment to minimise waste volumes.

The company experienced a sharp increase in demand and as a result CDEnviro was established in 2011 as a separate company, operating in Europe, Australia, North America and Latin America.