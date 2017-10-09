New orders rise at their fastest rate over the year so far

Businesses across the province saw a further sharp increase in new orders, supporting the fastest rise in activity in the year-to-date, according to September data from the Ulster Bank Northern Ireland PMI report.

The report - produced for Ulster Bank by IHS Markit - also showed sharp acceleration in the rate of job creation.

On the price front, companies faced a sharper rise in input costs, while the rate of output price inflation eased slightly.

“The Northern Ireland private sector continued to defy political and economic uncertainty in September, seeing further marked increases in output and new orders that were both the fastest in 2017 so far,” said Richard Ramsey, chief economist for Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank.

“Local firms are also faring better than their counterparts across the UK as a whole at present, with the acceleration in growth contrasting with signs of a slowdown at the UK level.”

Part of the improvement in new business, he said, was reflective of continued growth of new export orders.

“Sterling weakness continues to act as a tailwind for exports, helping firms to secure new work in the Republic of Ireland in particular,” he added.

“The strength of demand across the border and in the euro area in general is also a factor helping new business from outside the local market to increase.”

A key highlight from the latest survey findings was the sharpest rise in employment since mid-2014, suggesting some level of confidence among firms that external factors won’t have a hugely negative impact on demand, at least in the near term.

This is supported by data on business confidence which rose to a four-month high in September.

“Sector data offered some solace for local retailers, pointing to a rebound in growth following signs of stagnation during the summer,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Services remained a strong performer, and registered the fastest pace of job creation for over a decade.Manufacturing growth remained solid while construction remained the main area of concern, although even here there was some positive news as new orders increased for the first time in seven months.

“Sterling weakness is a double-edged sword for firms. While the currency is helping companies to secure new export orders, it is also acting to push up input costs.

“The rate of cost inflation quickened to a four-month high in September, with strong price rises across all monitored sectors.”