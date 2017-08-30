NHS building and equipment deals bring £831m profit in six years

Private firms with contracts to build and equip NHS hospitals have made £831 million profit over six years, according to new research.

A study by the Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI) found the NHS will pay around £80.8 billion over the life of the private finance initiative (PFI) contracts, 92% of which are run by just eight companies.

The report by the think tank, which analysed Treasury and Companies House data on PFI schemes between 2010 and 2015, estimated the deficit for hospitals covered by the study would have been reduced by a quarter if the money paid out in profits had instead been spent on patient care.

The Government said less than 3% of the NHS budget was spent on PFI.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously called for an end to the schemes and the party’s Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy warned that debt owed on the contracts was “crippling” hospitals.

Analysis of 107 PFI contracts for which full data was available found pre-tax profits of £831m for the companies behind the deals, while £480m had been paid out in dividends to their investors, the CHPI said.

The pre-tax profit margin on repayments from two NHS trusts, Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals and County Durham and Darlington, was 38% over six years.

And NHS repayments over the next five years will generate £873m in pre-tax profits.

The health service has a total of 125 PFI schemes - an alternative to public borrowing for major building projects that see NHS trusts make annual repayments over the length of the contracts, which have an average term of 31 years.

Eight firms are equity owners of the bodies set up to manage 115 of them, with investment firms Semperian (24) and Innisfree (19) and Barclays (16) operating the most, according to the CHPI.

The report’s authors concluded: “The Government should reconsider its use of the Private Finance Initiative and consider using public borrowing to fund new capital investment in hospitals.