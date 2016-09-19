NI is a great place to do business, Foster to tell US investors

Arlene Foster will “unashamedly” try to sell the benefits of doing business in Northern Ireland during a visit to the United States.

The First Minister has a series of engagements with potential investors and tourism officials in New York before moving on to Washington where she will address a major legal conference.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the DUP MLA said: “The message I am taking to the US is that Northern Ireland is a great place to live, invest and grow business, and I will unashamedly repeat this to a full range of potential new investors.

“I am immensely proud of Northern Ireland and welcome that our tourism offering continues to grow year on year.

“2015 was a record year for tourism from the United States and the US remains one of the top four markets for tourism to Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Foster will also promote the Province’s fast-growing legal services sector when she addresses 6,000 delegates at the International Bar Association Conference in Washington.

She added: “Northern Ireland now has an international and comprehensive legal cluster which includes top firms including Citi, Herbert Smith Freehills, Allen & Overy, Axiom Law and Baker and McKenzie.

“Employing 1,200 people, these global giants have voted with their feet. They have made Northern Ireland their location of choice, having discovered that we offer an unparalleled combination of cost-effectiveness and legal technical excellence.

“I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to ensure a prosperous future for everyone in Northern Ireland.”