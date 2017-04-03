NI workers to race to the finish for Mencap

Companies and organisations across the province are ditching their work shoes for running shoes to support learning disability charity Mencap, the official charity of the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

Five local organisations – William Coates Limited, Crowne Plaza, George Best Belfast City Airport, Mammoth and Morrow Communications are among the companies that have entered relay teams and marathoners in the Belfast race.

Employees at Belfast City Airport and Mammoth have also entered to compete in the Virgin Money London Marathon in April.

Lynsey Weir from William Coates Ltd is one of the runners from the mechanical and electrical engineering company taking part.

“We see running in the Belfast City Marathon as a wonderful opportunity to give something to our community and we are especially pleased to participate in the race in aid of Mencap. Having witnessed the magnificent and hugely rewarding work going on at the Mencap Centre it’s a privilege to do our little bit for the furtherance of Mencap’s work.”

Margaret Kelly, director of Mencap in the province said she is grateful to the companies who are logging miles and fundraising hours.

“We would like to thank everyone from the local business community who has signed up for marathons in Belfast and London.

“It is not easy to run a full marathon or even a leg of the relay, so we appreciate everyone who is spending their Bank Holiday Monday in support of Mencap on Marathon Day.”