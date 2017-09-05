Northern Ireland named ‘fourth most prosperous region in UK’

Northern Ireland has emerged as the fourth most prosperous region in the UK according to the latest findings of the annual UK Prosperity Map from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management.

Against a backdrop of fluctuating economic conditions and Brexit negotiations, the 2017 research shows that the province has climbed one place since last year’s research, with average earnings seeing the second-highest increase of any region at 3.6% - £24,601 per year.

The UK Prosperity Map uses factors including numbers of millionaires, average earnings, business growth rates, house prices, household expenditure and GDP per capita to generate a unique ‘Prosperity Index Score’ for each UK region and city.

It also considers educational attainment, an area Northern Ireland continuously excels in and this year topped the rankings with 69.7% of those taking GCSEs achieving five or more A*-C grades including Maths and English.

As Northern Ireland grows in prosperity, so does its number of wealthy individuals, with the local millionaire population rising by another 1,000 individuals year-on-year to 12,500.

Northern Ireland’s overall share of the UK total millionaire population now stands at 2% with every region seeing a rise in numbers over last year except Scotland, which saw no change.

“This year’s map paints a positive picture for Northern Ireland and highlights that we are moving in the right direction,” said Jonny Sloan, private banker, Barclays Northern Ireland Wealth & Investments.

“A recent influx of foreign direct investment appears to be driving earnings growth which is helping to drive employment, and this, combined with our strong educational achievements and quality of life, accounts for our boost in prosperity over the last calendar year.

“That said, we still have a long way to go. Northern Ireland comes from a lower base of wealth than other regions, and if our economy is to continue to rebalance and realign with more affluent regions, we need to see increased business investment and growth in exports.”

The new figures are a contrast to the respected Income Tracker produced by Asda which continually shows households getting by on around half the disposable income of the rest of the UK after essential costs are taken away.

It also belies the frequent warnigns over producticity in the province which once again traditionally trails significantly behind the rest of the country.

Nevertheless, the map indicates that household expenditure here has increased 3.8% since last year’s research, to £503 per week – a rate of growth exceeding that of the South East of England (+2.9%), Scotland (+1.5%) and the North West (+1.2%), amongst others, and surpassed only by London (+5.9%), Eastern England (+5.8%), Yorkshire and the Humber (+5.7%) and the East Midlands (+3.9%).

Local house prices have also seen +5% growth, outpacing the North East of England (+4%), Wales (+4%), London (+3%) and Scotland (+2%) and reaching an average of £125,507.

Despite this growth, Northern Ireland continues to rank second from bottom in the UK on average house price – only the North East has lower house prices, at an average of £118,971.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s business birth-to-death ratio (the number of new businesses for every business ‘death’) is 1.37, climbing three places in the rankings year-on-year and ranking above the South West (1.35), Wales (1.34) and Scotland (1.33).