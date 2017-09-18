Northern Ireland’s first Resolution Centre established in Belfast

The Bar of Northern Ireland is meeting the growing local demand for a purpose-built facility to enable out-of-court mediation and arbitration services with its newly-launched Resolution Centre.

Officially opened on Thursday, September 14, by David Mulholland, the Chief Executive of The Bar of Northern Ireland, the state-of-the-art Centre located within The Boat will offer bespoke facilities to enable clients to resolve disputes outside the traditional court setting in an accessible and private space.

The centre will create a venue within the local Belfast market for skilled mediators and arbitrators to use their specific set of core skills to assist parties in arriving at alternative resolution options.

Traditionally a wide range of commercial, civil and family disputes end up being taken to court for resolution. Whilst this remains an effective and appropriate route in many circumstances, the number of local disputes settled outside of litigation has been on the rise as parties seek, and are often encouraged, to explore other alternatives.

In addition to handling commercial disputes, the centre is available for handling private cases including divorce and family law.

“A properly constituted legally-led resolution process can provide a range of advantages,” said Mr Mulholland.

“In certain situations it may be the most appropriate option as it may offer a more timely and cost effective solution with the added advantages of preserving the privacy and relationships of those involved.

“It is therefore no surprise that this alternative solution is being promoted by Northern Ireland’s leading barristers, and local solicitors.”