Northern Ireland top fish and chip shop revealed

The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannon, Co Tyrone was today announced as the top fish and chip shop in Northern Ireland by the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Now the takeaway is set to ‘fry’ for glory against the nine other regional winners, one from each judging region in the UK, as they vie for the ultimate title - the ‘best fish and chip shop’ in the UK.

Covering the length and breadth of the country, the nine other finalists are:

· Fochabers Fish Bar in Fochabers, Moray (Scotland)

· Hennighan’s Top Shop in Machynlleth, Powys (Wales)

· Miller’s Fish and Chips in Haxby, North Yorkshire (North East England)

· Hodgson’s Chippy in Lancaster, Lancashire (North West England)

· Oldswinford Fish & Chips in Dudley, Stourbridge (Midlands)

· Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln, Lincolnshire (Eastern England)

· Henley’s of Wivenhoe in Wivenhoe, Colchester (London & South East England)

· Godfrey’s Fish and Chips in Harpenden, Hertfordshire (Central & Southern England)

· Kingfisher Fish and Chips in Plympton, Plymouth (South & West England)

Malachy Mallon, owner of The Dolphin Takeaway, said: “We were shortlisted in the top 10 last year and to be here again feels just as amazing.

“We’ve been running for over 20 years striving to offer the best quality fish and chips, but it’s our attention to detail and the care we take with customer service that we believe really sets us apart from the rest.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be acknowledged for our hard work. Our staff have very much embraced the awards and are now excited to be working in a chip shop that’s recognised as one of the best!”