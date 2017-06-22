Odyssey set for major overhaul by new owners

The Odyssey Pavilion, an iconic part of Belfast’s leisure and commercial life, has begun the first phase of a public consultation process as the site prepares to undergo a refurbishment and re-imaging.

A public application notice (PAN) has been put public display in the pavillion as part of a process which seeks to encourage the public and all relevant stakeholders to express their views on the proposed refurbishment.

The Pavilion, which opened in 2000 as one of the UK’s Millennium Projects, was bought by Matagorda 2 Ltd in October 2016 and the company now plans to refurbish and reimagine the building.

Matagorda 2 plans to refresh the site through a capital investment in order to make it more family orientated and better integrate it with the two other key assets in the Odyssey Complex; the SSE Arena and the W5 science and discovey centre both of which are a major draw for visitors.

The first phase of the process provides opportunity for feedback on the proposal, which will then be used to inform the plan before any application is submitted. The PAN is part of a wider planning process.

The Pavilion currently hosts a bowling alley, cinema and a number of restaurants and bars.