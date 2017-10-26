Office demand the bright spot in NI market

Occupier demand for office space is one of the few bright spots in the province’s commercial property market, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank Commercial Market Survey.

Demand from tenants across the sector rose in the third quarter of the year according to the balance of Northern Ireland surveyors, whilst demand for retail space fell and demand within the industrial market was flat.

Enquiries fell in the quarter, according to respondents, including a further decline in enquiries from foreign investors.

As a result of reduced demand, three-month expectations for both rents and capital values remained subdued.

Political uncertainty, including ongoing Brexit negotiations, continues to be seen by surveyors as an impediment to market activity. In relation to the investment market, respondents have indicated that reduced supply of assets for sale is also an issue.

Northern Ireland commercial property spokesperson, Tracy Flannigan, said: “There are some brighter spots, but overall the Northern Ireland commercial property market remains subdued and the indications are that this won’t change dramatically in the near-term.

On the investment side, there have been a small number of transactions in the retail sector, but overall demand from investors is constrained. With continuing political uncertainty, this is perhaps unsurprising.”

Gary Barr of Ulster Bank said: “While the survey indicates a cautious approach by investors and occupiers, quality assets will continue to attract interest and Ulster Bank remains committed to supporting good deals and investments.”