Oldest shipyard relic begins new life as luxury Titanic Hotel

After almost two years of restoration and construction, the new Titanic Hotel is set to open its doors in Belfast this weekend.

The 119-room, £28m luxury hotel – a transformation of the former Harland & Wolff drawing offices and headquarters – will welcome its first guests on Sunday.

The new Titanic Hotel cost �28m and offers 119 rooms and boasts 360 degree views of the Titanic Quarter. Photo by Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Among the authentic spaces which have been retained is the telephone exchange which received the first communication of Titanic hitting the iceberg.

The hotel boasts 360-degree views of the Titanic Quarter including the Harland and Wolff cranes, Titanic Belfast and the slipways.

Already at exceptionally high occupancy for its first week, visitors to Titanic Quarter are invited to the opening celebrations and venture inside the drawing offices and heritage areas to view artefacts found throughout the building from Harland & Wolff.

Members of the public can also avail of guided tours throughout the building to explore the heritage areas and learn more about the conservation of the buildings.

The drawing offices and HQ were built between 1885-1917 and are the oldest structure remaining of Belfast’s shipbuilding industry on Queen’s Island.

The 166-seater dining room – The Wolff Grill – is fronted by executive chef Nigel Mannion, and will serve up first class dining with dishes made from only the best locally sourced ingredients.

The hotel will see Adrian McNally take the helm as general manager after being appointed in June 2017. He will lead a team of 90 employees, including apprentices from Belfast Metropolitan College and students of Ulster University and Galway Mayo Institute of Technology.

The drawing offices stand prominently at the front of the hotel, one housing the hotel’s Harland Bar, and the other which will be the hotel’s ballroom and heritage experience.

Drawing Office One will house a temporary six-week exhibition from opening, which tells the story of the conservation and construction of the buildings and hotel. Thereafter, daily tours will be on offer to showcase the heritage features here and throughout the hotel.

Kerrie Sweeney from Titanic Foundation said: “Where one of Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial ventures once stood over 100 years ago, now stands a fitting tribute and another fantastic venture to shine a light on what was the largest shipyard in the world.”

John Doherty, creative director at Harcourt Developments, said: “To be finally ready to open this historical and authentic hotel is another mark in the history of Queen’s Island. Titanic Hotel Belfast is a hub of heritage and legacy, and we’re delighted to open the doors to the public and our first guests on Sunday.”

The Queen’s Island Male Voice Choir will perform in the drawing offices after the official opening at 12 noon.