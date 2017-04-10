Onecom smashes targets in first quarter trading

The UK’s largest independent telecommunications provider, Onecom, has announced that its Northern Ireland business has hit £1m of revenues in its first three months of trading.

Onecom opened its regional office in Belfast at the start of 2017 with a commitment to invest more than £5m and plans to employ 30 people in the city within five years.

The company said today that it had hit its six month target of achieving 2,000 business connections within its first quarter in the market.

“We have had a strong response from Northern Ireland businesses to Onecom’s offering and the figures are a clear indication that many of those companies have embraced both the brand and our products,” said head of sales Paul Lawther.

“It would have taken some of our competitors years to add the number of connections we have secured in a short time and we expect to make further inroads in terms of market share in the coming months.”

Onecom aims to provide innovative solutions to businesses in Northern Ireland that offer them a simple way of bringing together mobile, fixed line, data and IT services as one integrated, cost-effective “total communications” package, helping them to achieve greater productivity and efficiency and a better experience for their customers.

Onecom sales director Jason Waterworth said: “Onecom has achieved significant growth in the past decade by investing in our people and processes, and by delivering great customer service.

“Paul and the team in Belfast are committed to that same ethos and it is clear we are well on our way to becoming the fastest growing independent provider of communications in Northern Ireland.”