Open day as Innovation Factory welcomes first tenant

The Innovation Factory which was officially launched on the Springfield Road in Belfast last month, has opened its doors to its first customers, as it plans an open day later this week.

The free event takes place on Thursday, November 3, and is aimed at encouraging local entrepreneurs interested in collaborating with others to achieve innovation and growth.

All attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of collaborative innovation, and what that could mean for their business.

Frog Digital Media, a software developer which works on virtual reality and interactive learning technology, has become the first business to set up in the space and is headed up by Andrew Hanley, who was previously based at his home.

“It had got to the stage it was no longer suitable for me to work from home, but it wasn’t just about finding really great premises,” he said.

“Another key benefit for me is the access to the support that Innovation Factory provides which will hopefully help me take my business forward in the right direction.

“It’s fantastic to be in an environment with other like-minded businesses who are interested in innovating, we can share our ideas and feel part of a growing community.”

Majella Barkley, Innovation Factory director said: “We aim to provide a creative working space for start-ups and expanding business in Belfast, especially those involved in innovation, R&D and creative industries.

“Thursday’s event is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas, but who may not have mapped out a plan of taking them forward.

“By attending, businesses will find out more about what we can offer them in terms of flexible working space, and our business support services.”