Over 4,000 EU workers in NI retail deserve certainty

EU workers in the retail sector across Northern Ireland are being denied clarity of their future in the province, the head of an industry body has claimed.

Responding to the publication of the retail industry’s new Brexit ‘People Roadmap’, highlighting the failures so far, Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said: “Six months after the triggering of Article 50 it’s hard to believe we still lack total clarity over the future of the more than 4,000 EU nationals currently working in the Northern Ireland retail industry. Those workers deserve better.

“In stores, head offices, and logistics, EU workers make an enormous positive contribution to the choice, price and availability of goods available to Northern Ireland shoppers.

“We want to see early certainty about their future working status in the UK for their sake, but also as it could ultimately affect the choice and availability of goods on shop shelves that Northern Ireland customers have come to expect.”

He said it was important to ensure that Northern Ireland’s future retail workforce had the people, skills and resources to continue meeting the needs of consumers and grow the industry’s huge contribution to the NI economy.

“That’s why we want to see a more ambitious approach from any new Northern Ireland Executive towards the apprenticeship levy. From April Northern Ireland retailers started paying millions a year in levy fees, but it is far from clear what they are getting in return for this significant extra tax,” he said.