P2V Systems rolls out growth plans with opening of Dublin hub

Lisburn based IT company P2V Systems has expanded its operations with the opening of a Dublin office, following a period of continued growth.

A strategic move for the company, P2V Systems seeks to strengthen its customer base in the RoI market as well as maximise its export potential, in line with its ambitious growth plans for 2017.

The IT solutions provider will be focusing primarily on its Cloud and Business Continuity services for the RoI market, with turnover projections for the next 18 months of €1 million.

The opening of its RoI base is the latest in a number of key developments made by P2V Systems in the past year.

During this time, it took its first step into e-commerce through the launch of a hardware and software eShop and increased its employee base from 11 to 17 to support its expanding portfolio of services.

Testament to its recent success, the company was ranked 12 th in the 2016 Deloitte Ireland Technology Fast 50 and recently received its third Microsoft Partner accreditation.

“We have an ambitious growth strategy in place, focused on growing our UK and RoI presence and doubling our workforce within the next 12 months,” said Stephen McCann, Managing Director, P2V Systems.

“The opening of a Dublin hub will allow us to further support the services we provide to our RoI customers, including several high profile projects within Dublin city,” Stephen added.

P2V Systems specialises in providing IT solutions to public and private sector organisations, helping them operate more efficiently and cost effectively.

Since 2012, the company has increased turnover by over £1 million through organic growth