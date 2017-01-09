Partnership advances the knowledge economy

Catalyst Inc along with Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and Omagh Enterprise Company has today announced a memorandum of understanding between the three organisations that will focus on collaboration, innovation and partnership.

Recognising the individual strengths of the organisations the agreement focuses on their shared vision to grow the regional economy as an integral part of Northern Ireland becoming one of the most entrepreneurial knowledge economies in Europe by 2030.

Through sharing networks, resources and programmes, the partnership aims to provide more opportunities for entrepreneurs to engage within the innovation ecosystem and maximise the impact of the support provided by the organisations. Omagh Enterprise Company will become a hub within the Catalyst Inc network.

Speaking in Omagh, at the signing of the agreement, Catalyst CEO Dr Norman Apsley said: “We have had a close relationship with Omagh Enterprise Company for many years and we are delighted to see how this has developed.

“The three organisations share a common vision that this regional economy can be an integral part of one of the most entrepreneurial knowledge economies in Europe by 2030.

“ Our 2016 Knowledge Economy Report, published in November, showed that there are a number of hot spots across Northern Ireland, of which Omagh is one, and this partnership will provide additional regional support for entrepreneurs and innovative companies,” Dr Apsley added.

“The successful North West Regional Science Park Project is a collaboration between Catalyst Inc and Letterkenny Institute of Technology and today’s announcement with Omagh Enterprise Company will provide an important further link within the region.”