PM: Brexit will make the Union stronger

The Prime Minister has issued a statement stating that the Union will be strengthened, rather than weakened, by Brexit.

Theresa May was speaking after a meeting with Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster, plus the leaders of Wales and Scotland.

Following the meeting, a new cross-nations forum on Brexit talks will be set up, to be chaired by Brexit secretary David Davis.

After the meeting, First Minister Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Mr McGuinness issued a joint statement which said that they had been

“heartened at the widespread support for our position that we are facing unique circumstances in this unfolding situation” – citing the land border with the Irish Republic in particular.

However, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon – who had announced last week that plans are afoot for Scotland to move towards holding a new independence referendum – said the two-hour meeting had been “deeply frustrating”.

The gathering was the first meeting of the joint ministerial council for two years (a gathering of the Westminster Government leadership and that of the devolved regions of the UK).

The Prime Minister said in her statement that the meeting had been “constructive”, and that she wanted to organise another session for early next year.

She said: “Working together, the nations of the United Kingdom will make a success of leaving the European Union – and we will further strengthen our own unique and enduring union as we do so.

“The great union between us has been the cornerstone of our prosperity in the past – and it is absolutely vital to our success in the future.

“The country is facing a negotiation of tremendous importance and it is imperative that the devolved administrations play their part in making it work.”

The statement added that the Prime Minister told Nicola Sturgeon, Carwyn Jones (leader of Welsh Labour), Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness that how the UK leaves the EU “should not be seen as a series of binary choices and will instead amount to a bespoke agreement for the UK”.

She said: “We have important work to do for the UK in terms of negotiating a smooth exit from the EU and getting the best possible deal for the whole of the UK.

“The UK has chosen to leave the EU and we’re going to make a success of it.”

The communique also said business secretary Greg Clark had used the meeting to outline the government’s new industrial strategy, and that he had called upon the devolved administrations to play a part in helping to shape it.