Political parties to discuss terms of reference for RHI ‘scandal’ inquiry

Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir will meet with political parties tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Scheme.

It is also the Sinn Fein man’s intention to make a statement on the RHI inquiry on Tuesday.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said: “This inquiry will be impartial and objective and it will be tasked with getting to the truth of this scandal.

“These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the terms of reference and hear the views of other parties.

“My objective remains to deliver a no-hiding-place inquiry that serves the public interest.”