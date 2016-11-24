Portview lifts UK award for Harvey Nicks store

Belfast-based Portview Fit-Out has triumphed at this year’s Retail Week Interiors Awards by winning the coveted Best Department Store title for its work on a Harvey Nichols store in Birmingham.

Working closely with interior design specialist Virgile + Partners, Portview received industry-wide praise for their precision and attention to detail on the Harvey Nichols project, which seamlessly integrated cutting edge technology with opulent design.

“Our passion and experience lies in crafting beautiful interiors which captivate the imagination of audiences and enhance the overall visual experience,” said Portview managing director Simon Campbell.

“Our work on the Harvey Nichols store in Birmingham was no exception, with each detail and specification carefully thought out to create a unique and visceral shopping experience like no other.

“The fact that we have been awarded for our efforts on a national scale is a testament to the talented team of fit-out specialists we have working in Portview.

From our estimators to contract managers, CAD designers to site managers, everyone has an equal part to play in Portview’s success and I would like to thank them personally for their commitment and hard work in delivering this exceptional project.”

In just 20 weeks, the Portview team worked to deliver a 45,000 sq ft “all on one floor” layout that incorporated contrasting textures and finishes as well as innovative add-ons, including a 5m x 3.5m digital screen which is used as a modern day alternative to the more conventional window display.

Carlos Virgile, director of Virgile + Partners, said: “From start to finish, Portview demonstrated the utmost standard of professionalism and remained loyal to our initial design concepts which were brought to life thanks to their knowledge and expertise.”