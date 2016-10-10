Premier Electrics lands £30 million in new contracts

A Bellaghy-based commercial electrical contractor has revealed a pipeline of more than £30m of work across the UK, Ireland and Europe .

Premier Electrics, which employs 150 people directly and indirectly, said the contracts – primarily in the retail and office sectors – would provide the backbone for continued strong trading performance and future growth opportunities.

The news comes as the company posted pre-tax profits of £2.5m from a turnover of £50m, despite a significant exceptional loss arising from a decision to close out a number of foreign exchange contracts.

Managing director, Tony Shivers, said Premier had worked hard over its 22-year history to build a solid reputation for hard work and delivering complex, fast track projects on time and on budget.

“We have now become a truly European business, delivering more than 1000 projects in the last 22 years across countries including UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Romania, The Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.”

He said the company continued to perform well as a result of the rise in general construction activity particularly in London and Dublin.

“Our experience has been that major retailers are continuing to press on with refurbishment and new build plans despite the general uncertainty around the implications of BREXIT,” Mr Shivers said today.

“We have recently completed several major projects including one at Buttermarket Shopping Centre Ipswich and more than 10 stores for H&M. In recent weeks we have secured a number of large electrical fit-outs including a department store for Fenwicks in Bracknell and a number of other significant retail projects in Northern Ireland, Britain and Europe.”