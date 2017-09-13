QUB honour for Special Envoy Kelly

Queen’s University Belfast has awarded Irish-American entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist Declan Kelly, an Honorary Professorship at Queen’s Management School.

Founding chairman and CEO of global consulting firm Teneo Holdings, the former US Economic Envoy has been awarded the prestigious position during the Chief Executives’ Club inaugural Annual Leadership Lecture at Queen’s Management School, at which he was the guest speaker.

“It is an honour to award Declan Kelly with this Honorary Professorship at Queen’s,” said Prof Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Head of Queen’s Management School.

“He has been a great ambassador for Northern Ireland in the world of business internationally and will act as an inspiration for our management and business students here at the University.”

Mr Kelly has had an impressive career and in 2009, became Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland under the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

He founded the US-NI Mentorship Programme, which he still personally funds and oversees and which has given almost 100 graduates an opportunity to gain business and managerial experience in the United States in order to broaden perspectives and entrepreneurial flair.

In this role, Mr Kelly will be a Visiting Professor in Management and Leadership and will act as an ambassador for Queen’s in the USA.