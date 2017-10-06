Rainbow Communications secures Civil Service contract

Rainbow Communications has signed a major multi-year deal with the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) to upgrade and maintain crucial telephony communications networks across 185 locations.

The firm, the largest independent telecom provider in the province, is now set to modernise a key component of central government’s communications infrastructure.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service and associated government bodies handle and make millions of calls every year and this work will be extended across the full network.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this important contract by NICS and we look forward to delivering on a focussed, solutions-based implementation plan which will provide central government with a strong telecommunications network fit for the 21st century and the needs of its thousands of users,” said Rainbow CEO Eric Carson.

“Delivering expertise and value were key criteria as part of the procurement process and we are delighted to now play our part in helping government to radically enhance its communication infrastructure while assisting it to achieve sustained cost savings and improved operational efficiencies for many years to come.”

Established in 1998, Rainbow Communications is one of the leading independent telecommunications now has around 10,000 business customers and around 45% of Northern Ireland’s Top 200 companies.

Philip McCauley, head of telecommunications for NICS said; “Service delivery is the government’s number one priority and this contract award will help us to ensure we can maintain that provision by introducing a quality, single infrastructure solution which not only provides stability and resilience for years to come but which reduces costs and improves flexibility and reliability.”