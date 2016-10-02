Range homes in on Ballymena

Home and garden centre chain The Range, which recently acquired the former B&Q premises in Ballymena, will open on Friday, October 14.

And the first 50 customers through the doors when they open at 9am are to get a ‘star prize’.

The Ballymena superstore will be the first of the company’s outlets in Northern Ireland, providing the area with around 80 new jobs.

The firm says more stores are planned across Northern Ireland.

The new outlet is situated in the Braidwater Retail Park at the former B&Q unit.

The store will feature a family café and job opportunities have been provided for both part-time and full-time positions in a range of areas, from warehouse assistants to store managers.

The Range is the brainchild of Plymouth-based entrepreneur Chris Dawson, who said he was looking forward to growing the business.

“We are really excited to begin our Northern Irish expansion in Ballymena,” he said.

“It is a great step in helping the business to progress and grow. We feel that The Range is a unique shopping experience that has something for everyone and are sure that the new store will be a welcome addition to the local area.”

The first branch of The Range opened in 1989 and now has 125 locations across Britain and Ireland.