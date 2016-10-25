Recognising and rewarding the best in business across Ballymena & District

The 2016 winners of the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards were revealed at a glittering gala ceremony.

The annual awards, which celebrate the very best of business, are now a major event in the local commercial and social calendar.

The winners and finalists were...

Cllr Audrey Wales MBE (Mayor of Mid & East Antrim) and Ronan McCann (President of the Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce & Industry) with their partners and special guests at the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards 2016 in the Tullyglass Hotel. Back row, L-R, Raymond Glass, William Caulfield (Master of Ceremonies), Ronan McCann, Chris Wales, Rev Andrew Campbell (Mayor's Chaplain). Front, L-R, Naimh McCann, Anne Donaghy (Mid & East Antrim Chief Executive), Cllr Audrey Wales MBE, Allison Campbell. (Picture McIlwaine Media).

Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Independent Retailer): Winner K & G McAtamney Butcher and Deli.

Allure Beauty

Flossy Treats

Hansam Crafts

Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Multiple Retailer): Winner Goldsmiths.

Spar Doury Road

The Perfume Shop

EuroSpar - Cullybackey

Best use of Digital and/or Social Media Award: Winner Homes Independent.

Scott McGarry Health and Fitness

Martin and Hamilton

Best Eating Establishment Award: Winner Go Sun Restaurant.

Millside Restaurant Gracehill

Wild Duck Inn

Adair Arms Hotel

Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award: Winner Nobel Café.

Subway Ballymoney Street

Red Brick Coffee House

The Corner Bakery

Customer Service Award Service Sector: Winner Harry Clarke & Co.

The Jewellers Workshop

Stewarts Solicitors

The Dog Stop Spa and Boutique

Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector: Winner Millside Restaurant - Gracehill.

Galgorm Resort and Spa

Middletown Coffee Company

Nobel Cafe

Business Premises Award: Winner Willow Beauty.

Scott McGarry Health and Fitness (Woodside Road Industrial Estate)

The Wool Tower (Raceview Mill)

Chocoa Couture Chocolate House

Innovation Award: Winner GES Group.

K & G McAtamney Butcher and Deli

Blaney Agri Solutions

RiverRidge Recycling

Best Business Website Award: Winner Utility Bear.

Grafton Recruitment

Anita Brown 3D Visualisation

Moover Ltd - Grassmen

Right Place to Work Award: Winner First Trust Bank.

J D Wetherspoons/The Spinning Mill

Autoline Insurance Group

Goldsmiths

Most Promising New Business Award: Winner Galgorm Dental.

Utility Bear

Advance Engineering

Evans and George

Best Small Business Award: Winner Bathshack

SteelePhysio

Flossy Treats

D Robinson and Son

Export Business of the Year: Winner Clarke Facades.

Blaney Agri Solutions

Moover Ltd - Grassmen

Social Enterprise of the Year Award: Winner Supporting Communities.

Bannvale Credit Union

Advance Engineering

Slemish n the Braid Credit Union

Involvement in the Community Award: Winner James McNeill Grocery T/A VivoXtra.

First Trust Bank

The Hope Centre

The Front Page Bar

Best Creative Business Award: Winner Evans and George.

Linda’s Original

Grafters Design Studio

Hansam Crafts

Best Young Person in Business Award: Winner Scott McGarry (Scott McGarry Health and Fitness)

Peter Dunlop (Bathshack)

Geraint Evans (Evans and George)

Derek Montgomery (Flossy Treats)

Employee of the Year Award: Winner Alison Duncan (Blaney Agri Solutions)

Lauren McAteer (Galgorm Resort and Spa)

Grace Donaghy (Bannvale Credit Union)

Melissa Lamont (EuroSpar Cullybackey)

Business Growth Award: Winner Galgorm Resort and Spa.

Clarke Facades

K & G McAtamney Wholesale Meats

Bathshack

Commitment to Ballymena: Winner Tom Grant (GES Group).