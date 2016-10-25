Recognising and rewarding the best in business across Ballymena & District

The 2016 winners of the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards were revealed at a glittering gala ceremony.
The annual awards, which celebrate the very best of business, are now a major event in the local commercial and social calendar.
The winners and finalists were...
Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Independent Retailer): Winner K & G McAtamney Butcher and Deli.
Allure Beauty
Flossy Treats
Hansam Crafts
Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Multiple Retailer): Winner Goldsmiths.
Spar Doury Road
The Perfume Shop
EuroSpar - Cullybackey
Best use of Digital and/or Social Media Award: Winner Homes Independent.
Scott McGarry Health and Fitness
Martin and Hamilton
Best Eating Establishment Award: Winner Go Sun Restaurant.
Millside Restaurant Gracehill
Wild Duck Inn
Adair Arms Hotel
Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award: Winner Nobel Café.
Subway Ballymoney Street
Red Brick Coffee House
The Corner Bakery
Customer Service Award Service Sector: Winner Harry Clarke & Co.
The Jewellers Workshop
Stewarts Solicitors
The Dog Stop Spa and Boutique
Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector: Winner Millside Restaurant - Gracehill.
Galgorm Resort and Spa
Middletown Coffee Company
Nobel Cafe
Business Premises Award: Winner Willow Beauty.
Scott McGarry Health and Fitness (Woodside Road Industrial Estate)
The Wool Tower (Raceview Mill)
Chocoa Couture Chocolate House
Innovation Award: Winner GES Group.
K & G McAtamney Butcher and Deli
Blaney Agri Solutions
RiverRidge Recycling
Best Business Website Award: Winner Utility Bear.
Grafton Recruitment
Anita Brown 3D Visualisation
Moover Ltd - Grassmen
Right Place to Work Award: Winner First Trust Bank.
J D Wetherspoons/The Spinning Mill
Autoline Insurance Group
Goldsmiths
Most Promising New Business Award: Winner Galgorm Dental.
Utility Bear
Advance Engineering
Evans and George
Best Small Business Award: Winner Bathshack
SteelePhysio
Flossy Treats
D Robinson and Son
Export Business of the Year: Winner Clarke Facades.
Blaney Agri Solutions
Moover Ltd - Grassmen
Social Enterprise of the Year Award: Winner Supporting Communities.
Bannvale Credit Union
Advance Engineering
Slemish n the Braid Credit Union
Involvement in the Community Award: Winner James McNeill Grocery T/A VivoXtra.
First Trust Bank
The Hope Centre
The Front Page Bar
Best Creative Business Award: Winner Evans and George.
Linda’s Original
Grafters Design Studio
Hansam Crafts
Best Young Person in Business Award: Winner Scott McGarry (Scott McGarry Health and Fitness)
Peter Dunlop (Bathshack)
Geraint Evans (Evans and George)
Derek Montgomery (Flossy Treats)
Employee of the Year Award: Winner Alison Duncan (Blaney Agri Solutions)
Lauren McAteer (Galgorm Resort and Spa)
Grace Donaghy (Bannvale Credit Union)
Melissa Lamont (EuroSpar Cullybackey)
Business Growth Award: Winner Galgorm Resort and Spa.
Clarke Facades
K & G McAtamney Wholesale Meats
Bathshack
Commitment to Ballymena: Winner Tom Grant (GES Group).
