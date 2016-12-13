Redevelopment at Ulster Hospital continues

The redevlopment of the Ulster Hospital has taken a step closer to fruition with the completion of the new inpatient block.

Built by the GRAHAM-Bam Healthcare Partnership (GBHP) the project represents the initial phase of a £235 million programme at the Ulster.

The handover of the new £85m Inpatient Ward Block (IWB) is a major milestone for the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust (SE Trust) in the upgrading its acute facilities.

The seven storey building accommodates four theatres, three endoscopy suites, cath lab and a robotic pharmacy on the ground floor with the four upper floors providing 288 ensuite, single bedrooms within 12 inpatient wards.

“We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone,” said GBHP director Peter Reavey.

“Having started the project in 2013, through successful partnering with the SE Trust, the design team and our supply chain, we achieved close collaboration with all the necessary stakeholders.

“We feel that by this collaboration we have helped to deliver innovation, value and efficiency on one of the most prestigious healthcare framework projects in the UK and Ireland.

“We look forward to continuing to build on these relationships in the second phase of the programme for the delivery of the new £95m Acute Services Block which, when complete in Autumn 2019, will sit adjacent to the completed IWB facility.”

Naomi Dunbar of the SE Turst said: “On behalf of the SE Trust I want to say thank you to GRAHAM-Bam Healthcare Partnership for their efforts in reaching handover today. We are delighted with the new building and look forward to commissioning and opening the building to patients in early Spring 2017.”