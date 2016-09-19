Remus Uomo honured at Drapers Independents awards

One of the UK and Ireland’s most popular menswear brands, Remus Uomo has been named ‘Menswear Brand of the Year’ at the Drapers Independents Awards 2016.

Remus Uomo received the accolade at the annual awards ceremony, which took place on September 14th in London, an event attended by the leading businesses and influencers in the independent fashion retail sector.

Celebrating the very best in fashion retailing throughout the UK and Ireland the awards recognise the most innovative and high performing businesses in the sector.

At the same event, brand co-founder and former managing director, Richard Finlay was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to the Fashion Industry.

The award recognises the high standing that Mr Finlay has achieved in the UK and Ireland in the eyes of major industry figures and independent menswear retailers.

“We are elated and proud to have won this highly-respected fashion award,” said present MD Donald Finlay.

“Menswear Brand of the Year is always a hotly contested category and saw us up against many other fantastic international menswear brands. To be ranked as the best highlights our deep commitment to offering quality fashion and a first-class service to our independent retailers.

“Remus Uomo has committed 25 years to being a leader in the industry and this award is a testimony to that. To have received it in our silver anniversary year just adds to its significance.

“I know my brother Richard, who was also honoured for his service to the industry today, is exceptionally proud of the brand’s achievements, as we are of his.”

Remus Uomo was established 25 years ago by brothers Donald and Richard from Douglas & Grahame Ltd, who saw an opportunity in the market for a brand of stylish on trend clothing for men.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength through a wide network of independent menswear retailers and exclusive brand stores in Belfast, Glasgow, Galway and Ballymena, with a new flagship store due to launch in Dublin soon. Taking an omni-channel approach to the business is key and the company already sells online at remusuomo.com – with plans already well advanced for a new site due to launch later this year.

Previous winners of the coveted menswear brand of the year accolade include Hugo Boss, Gant, and Barbour and this years’ finalists included major fashion brands such as Paul Smith, Ted Baker and Farrah.