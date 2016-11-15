Restaurant owner pushing ahead with multi-million pound hotel development

The new owner of one of Co Down’s best known eateries says he’s hoping to begin work on a multi-million pound hotel development next year.

Businessman Philip Shields recently became the new sole proprietor of The Halfway House Bar & Restaurant near Banbridge. And he has confirmed that he’s keen to push ahead with ambitious plans for expanding the business.

In October this year planning permission was granted for a 34-bedroom hotel, function room and car parking at the Halfway Road establishment. And Mr Shields says he’s hopeful that work will begin on the new hotel development in 2017.

The expansion of the business, located just off the main A1 dual carriageway, is expected to create dozens of new jobs.

“I am hoping to start work on the hotel development next year and a big focus will be on creating local jobs. We hope to create 50 new roles through the hotel project,” Mr Shields said.

“I am really keen to take The Halfway House back to where it once was, as an awarding winning restaurant, and continue this success when the hotel is built. The hotel will also have a function room in it to cater for a range of events from weddings to business meetings.”

A spokesperson for the business added: “Philip lives locally and was a customer in The Halfway House for years, so that was a big motivation when the chance came up to purchase the property. He is invested in developing the business and supporting the local community and environment.”

Following his recent purchase of the business, Mr Shields has recruited two well-known faces to help guide The Halfway House back to being one of Northern Ireland’s top steak restaurants.

After a few years away, managers Marie McCrory and Andy Baltacioglu are thrilled to be back and are looking forward to seeing the business thrive and most importantly welcome customers both new and old to the premises.

“Over the next few months changes will be being made to all aspects of The Halfway House, from refurbishment to menu additions, with the famous ‘Carpetbagger Steak’ already being reinstated due to popular demand,” the spokesperson continued.

“Being customer focused is one of our key objectives to ensure all customers have a fabulous social and dining experience whilst visiting.”

For more information about The Halfway House call 028 9269 2351 or email info@halfwayhouse.co.uk