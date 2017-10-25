Revised plan for Belfast city centre will save character and bring jobs

A revised plan for the redevelopment of the northern quarter of Belfast city centre will have more regard for heritage buildings while still creating opportunities for thousands of new jobs its backers have claimed.

The £400 million urban regeneration scheme proposed by Castlebrook Developments has been submitted to the city council following extensive public consultations and amid heavy criticism over the potential loss of buildings of character.

However, the firm said it had made “significant revisions” taking into account views expressed.

The proposed scheme will deliver a mix of retail, Grade A office space, city centre living plus new tourism amenities, designed, says Castlebrook, to attract world class occupiers into the very heart of Belfast city centre.

The scheme is the largest ever single redevelopment in the city centre and will support 6,000 permanent jobs once completed, in addition to 900 construction jobs per annum over the course of the build.

It is estimated that the development will create £356m of Gross Value Added to the NI economy annually.

The project will include; a new connection between North Street and Donegal Street, as well as routes from Royal Avenue and Rosemary Street, improving connectivity to the Cathedral Quarter.

The scheme also includes “significant” residential content, two hotels, the retention of more historic building stock on North Street and three new public realm spaces.

“We are conscious of the huge responsibility we face to regenerate this neglected part of Belfast and believe we’ve submitted a new plan that will move the city forward,” said a spokesman.

“We listened carefully during the public consultation to people understandably passionate about the city, considered their feedback and have modified our plans to ensure that we are creating an international standard development that blends and protects the unique cultural and historic legacy of Belfast’s North-Eastern quarter with a 21st century need for buildings and spaces that facilitate the future needs of both residents and businesses.”

Jonathan Millar, MD of Colliers International, the commercial agent instructed on the scheme said: “By comparison to ities such as Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Bristol, Belfast’s city centre has for far too long been underperforming as a major European regional capital city. The scale, quality and content of this comprehensive regeneration scheme allied to its immediate proximity to the new University of Ulster campus will ensure that major international office users, and retailers along with ambitious domestic occupiers will be attracted to this transformational opportunity.”

Work has already started on the scheme at the listed Garfield building sending what he said was a very positive signal about Castlebrooke’s commitment.

“Under the submitted new planning application, more buildings will be preserved than the current planning permission requires and the facades of 13-15 and 17-23 North Street will be retained and incorporated into the scheme.

The Central Catholic Club, Central Halls and Masonic Hall will also be refurbished and throughout the scheme, materials will be used which reflect the area’s historic integrity.

Dawson Stelfox, chairman of Consarc Design Group said: “As conservation architects who have restored over 100 buildings in recent years, we believe the proposals represent a major investment in the built heritage of Belfast.

“We recognise this is a significant and sudden change which can be unsettling, but the phased nature of the current proposals should help with the overall aim of stitching together a fragmented urban fabric for the benefit of the whole city,” he added.