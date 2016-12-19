RHI scandal: Shambolic scenes in the Assembly

There was colossal confusion on the floor of the Assembly before the First Minister rose to address questions about the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Virtually no-one except the DUP were present in the chamber of the Stormont Assembly at 10.30pm as Arlene Foster prepared to give her much-anticipated statement on RHI on Monday morning.

First Minister Arlene Foster

The speaker then said that since Mrs Foster’s statement had only been received 15 minutes before the 10.30am sitting, he was suspending the sitting for half an hour to give MLAs a chance to read it.

When the Assembly reconvened at 11am there were shambolic scenes, with Sinn Fein’s decision not to back the First Minister’s statement causing massive confusion.

MLAs repeatedly stressed that they had been summoned to Stormont to hear a statement on behalf of the First and Deputy First ministers – and questioned how the entire the hearing can proceed in the absence of the Mr McGuinness’ backing.

Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin and another colleague were in the chamber, and raised questions over the procedure for proceeding.

Mike Nesbitt rose to his feet – twice – to ask under what standing order the session was proceeding.

The SDLP’s Alex Attwood, clearly angry and with his voice raised, stated that the Executive Office is a joint ministry, as established under the Good Friday Agreement.

Alliance’s Stephen Farry said that the Assembly was recalled on the basis of a statement from the Executive Office, “which we do not have”.

In response to this raft of procedural questions, the speaker kept reiterating that he believed he had discharged his duty by recalling the Assembly.

“It is not a situation of my making”, he said of the confusion surrounding the absence of a joint statement from the First and Deputy First Ministers.

The DUP’s Trevor Clarke demanded to know when they could hear from the First Minister.

Caral Ni Chuilin said that to allow the First Minister to make a statement in the absence of Martin McGuinness’ backing as joint minister, would be “challenging the integrity” of the Executive Office.

Despite the objections, the speaker did go on to call Mrs Foster to speak.

