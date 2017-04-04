Rockcastle expands with growth loan fund support

Belfast and Swords-based specialised construction firm Rockcastle Ltd. has secured a six figure loan from the Growth Loan Fund to purchase new equipment that will support the company’s expansion plans and create eight new jobs.

Finance for the £50m Growth Loan Fund – which provides loans to established Northern Ireland SMEs seeking to access growth finance – has been provided by Invest Northern Ireland and private investors, Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC).

Rockcastle, which trades as AER Access and Raineys was formed in 2004 and provides specialist services to the building and construction sector.

These services include conservation and restoration of historical buildings, high access solutions using mastclimbers, hoists and rope access and installation of K Guard edge protection systems.

The company currently employs 45 staff and has offices in Belfast and Swords.

“With the support of the Growth Loan Fund we have been able to purchase new equipment such as mast climbers and hoists,” said MD Mark Glover.

“This new equipment means we can take on more contracts and continue to strengthen our position in the construction sector.

“A large percentage of our work is in Dublin, with around 35 per cent of work taking place in Belfast. We also have a market presence in Great Britain, having recently completed work in London, Brighton and Kilmarnock.

“We’re working with all the big names in the construction sector, including Grahams, McAleer & Rushe and Sisk, on projects such as Windsor House, City Quays 2 and Capital Dock in Dublin, providing access solutions with mastclimbers hoists and edge protection.”

Andrew Gowdy, Senior Portfolio Manager at WhiteRock Capital Partners, commented: “Mark and his team have diversified their business offering to become a leading player in the construction sector. Working with Ireland’s leading contractors, Rockcastle Ltd. is involved with the creation of a number of new landmark buildings around Belfast.

“The company has a strong foothold in the Dublin market and continues to show strong potential for growth right across Great Britain and Ireland.”