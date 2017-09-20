Roll out for Universal Credit

Universal Credit will be introduced on a phased basis in Northern Ireland from next week.

Replacing six existing benefits with one, Universal Credit is for people aged 18 to State Pension age.

It aims to remove many of the barriers to work which exist in the current welfare system.

It will be introduced gradually across Northern Ireland, starting on Wednesday, September 27 until September 2018.

New claimants from the Limavady area will be the first to receive Universal Credit.

People already claiming the existing benefits will not be affected until 2019, unless their entitlement changes.

The new payment includes support for the cost of housing, children and childcare, as well as particular help for parents, who will be able to claim back up to 85% of their registered childcare costs each month.

Denis McMahon, Deputy Secretary of Work and Inclusion Group, Department for Communities said: “Instead of individuals having to fill in multiple forms and managing several claims, they will claim the single benefit of Universal Credit online. This will simplify the claims process.”

Full details of the roll out are available on the nidirect website.