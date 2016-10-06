Royal Mail hoping to recruit around 500 Christmas workers in Northern Ireland

As in previous years, seasonal workers are being sought by Royal Mail to help sort the Christmas post as well as the increasing amount of online Christmas shopping.

Royal Mail has launched a drive to recruit around 500 temporary workers in Northern Ireland as part of its total 19,000 helpers across the UK to help sort the Christmas post as well as the increasing amount of online Christmas shopping.

Temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available between mid-November through to early January 2016. The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December. The majority of seasonal positions will support Royal Mail’s 120,000 permanent postmen and women, who sort and deliver the mail all year round. Parcelforce Worldwide is also looking for drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver at Christmas.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions – www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs - or by calling the helpline on 0345 600 1785.

Royal Mail General Manager in Northern Ireland, Paul Sweeney, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year. We plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for consumers and businesses in the UK at Christmas. We make a substantial commitment in additional resources including the recruitment of thousands of temporary workers to handle the festive mailbag and the growing market of online Christmas shopping.”

Royal Mail also has a year-round recruitment drive where it recruits postmen and women into its Delivery Offices around the UK. There are a range of permanent and temporary delivery roles in sites across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland. More information is available at www.royalmail.com/jobs.