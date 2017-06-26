Runway Run scales new heights

The Grant Thornton Runway Run attracted a record number of runners this year as 600 local businessmen and women took part in the 5k run on the tarmac of George Best Belfast City Airport.

Teams of four from organisations across a wide range of sectors came together for the third year of the leading business advisory firm’s event.

Hireco TL won the women’s category for the third year and Danske Bank also completed a hat-trick in the mixed category, with Camlin Group claiming the men’s prize.

Having supported the Mary Peters Trust and Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund in previous years, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was Grant Thornton’s charity partner for this year’s event.

“Despite an increase in the number of available spaces, the event “sold out” in record time, highlighting just how popular it has become in a short period of time,” said managing partner Richard Gillan.

“From legal and financial firms, to manufacturing companies and public sector organisations, the Grant Thornton Runway Run provides an ideal platform for a large number of businesses across Northern Ireland to network in the unique atmosphere generated at the airport.

“Of course, there’s also the important competitive element to the race and our congratulations go to Hireco TL, Camlin Group and Danske Bank for winning their respective categories.

“I’d like to thank Athletics NI, Athletics Ireland and George Best Belfast City Airport, for once again helping us deliver a fantastic event, and also thank the teams who took part and helped raise funds for the vital work carried out by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

The Runway Run was officially started this year by Ulster rugby star Chris Henry, who was there to encourage runners, while Cool FM presenter Pete Snodden was in the terminal to help runners warm-up for the event.

Gail McKee, Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraising manager, said:

“This was my first time being at the event and it was great to experience the atmosphere and see so many businesses from different sectors coming together to build on relationships. We already cannot wait to enter a team next year.”