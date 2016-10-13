Ryanair recruiting in Belfast for 2000 staff

Ryanair is set to hold a recruitment day in Belfast on December 1 where up to 2,000 cabin crew jobs will be up for grabs.

Crewlink are recruiting thoughout the UK in a campaign to fill thousands of cabin crew positions on board Ryanair aircraft.

“Crewlink’s Head of Recruitment, Niall Gleeson said: “Ryanair recently announced exciting plans to create 2000 additional cabin crew positions. “Crewlink will be holding recruitment days throughout the UK over the coming months to fill these positions, with a competitive package on offer including a guaranteed 3-year contract on successful completion of training, 5 day’s on / 3 day’s off rosters, a €1,200 new joiner’s allowance, staff travel rates, fun and adventure. Sleep in your own bed every night, with no overnight stop overs. This is an amazing opportunity to get your wings and take to the sky with Crewlink - so apply today”

According to the Crewlink statement, “no previous cabin crew experience is required”.

“Applicants must be over 18 years of age to apply and it helps if you are hard-working, flexible, outgoing and have a lively personality. Experience dealing with the public and ability to provide excellent customer service is a priority.”

For more information visit the crewlink website: www.crewlink.ie