Ryanair’s new holiday service to ‘transform travel industry’

Ryanair has launched a package holiday service which it claims will offer the best value for travellers.

The Dublin-based airline said holidaymakers have been overcharged for years and Ryanair Holidays will transform the sector.

Customers can book seats on Ryanair flights along with a choice of more than 330,000 hotels across the Mediterranean and major European cities.

Ryanair has formed a partnership with Spanish tour operator Logitravel and accommodation provider World2Meet.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, claimed the service will be “a great success” and said the company would forgo its commission to increase sales.

He told a press conference in London: “If you’re looking at a package holiday on Ryanair Holidays you will see that typically our customers will save at least £40 on every single seat that they’re booking.

“If you take those flight savings that you make versus any other airline and apply those to a package holiday, a mum, dad and two kids will save at least 10% on a package holiday.

“We are also willing to invest our part of the commission to drive conversion of this and it’s a market which has a huge amount of commission, so we’re confident this will be the best value for European consumers in the market.”

The service has been launched in the UK, Ireland and Germany with a dedicated website. Other markets will follow next year.

Holidaymakers who book through the firm will be protected under the Atol scheme, which ensures consumers are refunded if a travel firm collapses.

Mr Jacobs went on: “Customers have been paying too much for package holidays for years and more and more want to put their own packages together themselves.

“Ryanair customers already enjoy the biggest route network in Europe and with Ryanair Holidays can choose from a fantastic range of three, four and five star hotels throughout the Mediterranean and Europe’s capital cities, ideal for last-minute getaways, summer family holidays, winter sun or city breaks.”