Scrabo Tower re-opens to the public this Friday

Scrabo Tower will re-open to the public as of this Friday with visitors now having to pay for the experience.

The iconic landmark near Newtownards was closed in 2014 after water damage to the tower’s electrics, then re-opened on selected Saturdays during a trial period last summer.

The Department of Communities confirmed the site will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm, with last admission to the tower at 3.30pm. An admission charges of £3 will apply with a £10 family ticket available for five people, including up to three adults.

A spokesperson for the department explained that they had not charged when the tower was re-opened on the first Saturday of each month last summer, but the new charge reflected the increased opening hours this season.

“This is part of our plans to enhance the visitor experience,” they said.