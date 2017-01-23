Search for Belfast’s North Foreshore developer begins

The search is underway to find the developers for the biggest development site in Belfast - the 200 acre northern and western portion of Giant’s Park North Foreshore.

The Belfast City Council owned site that was for years a land reclamation site and a major eyesore, is now ready to be developed for commercial leisure and other uses.

One of Belfast’s largest developments, Giant’s Park, a 340 acre former landfill site provides an excellent location with links to the airports, major roads and motorways and The Port of Belfast, as well as being located only minutes from Belfast city centre.

The council owned site also benefits from £9.5million of newly completed infrastructure works including a new spine road, the installation of key services, new access directly off Dargan Road and new landscaping and planting.

These works have been part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund, under the European Sustainable Competitiveness Programme for Northern Ireland.

To date, plans have been announced for the southern portion of the site which will include an innovative Cleantech Hub for companies working in the renewable energy, recycling and other environmental technologies, and a state-of-the-art £20m film studio complex, led by Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

Speaking about the 200 acre northern portion of Giant’s Park, Jago Bret of commercial property agents GVA NI said: “This is a significant regeneration project for the city of Belfast and one we are very excited to be involved in.

“At 200 acres, it represents one of, if not the, largest single commercial development opportunities to come to the market in Belfast.

“The site offers an unrivalled opportunity for developers with the experience and ability to acquire, build and manage a commercial leisure led, mixed use development in the heart of the city and we are expecting a lot of interest.”

Councillor John Hussey, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee said: “Giant’s Park offers huge potential to deliver physical, economic and social benefits for Belfast.

“We want to transform this former landfill facility into a safe, sustainable asset which attracts investment and creates jobs and other opportunities for our citizens – and we welcome innovative proposals that will help us to deliver on our ambitious plans for the city.”