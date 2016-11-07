See.Sense showcases expertise on Indian trade mission

Northern Ireland cycling technology company See.Sense is showcasing its smart cities expertise in India as part of a high-profile UK trade trip.

The Newtownards firm is one of only 11 UK businesses to have been invited to take part in a special Connected Cities entrepreneurs mission this week.

The initiative is a joint project between Innovate UK, the Department for International Trade, Enterprise Europe Network and Future Cities Catapult, and will form part of a series of trips between the UK and India.

It is a significant coup for See.Sense as they are the only cycling company to have been selected to join the travelling delegation.

See.Sense CEO Philip McAleese will spend 10 days in the country where he has been invited to be a guest speaker at the major India-UK Tech Summit in New Delhi, which will be attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and India PM Narendra Modi.

Mr McAleese will also visit other cities including Pune and Kochi where he will pitch to potential customers, partners and investors.

Each of the 11 UK companies attending was strategically chosen because of what their technology can bring to India’s £24 billion smart cities industry.

Also taking part is Belfast based IT leaders Kainos.

“India is investing £24bn in the next five to seven years to create over 100 smart cities, and See.Sense would very much like to be part of that,” he said.

“Our technology is advanced, and it would allow companies in India to leap forward faster, beyond some older technologies that require big spends, or big commitments on lots of infrastructure to support it.

“Our low-power wide-area tech on bikes enables them to do it much more quickly, and at a lower cost than many of the other opportunities.

“India is very ambitious when it comes to becoming a world leader in smart cities technology, and we think there is a phenomenal opportunity for growth.”

Cycling has been recognised as one solution to the growing problem of congestion and pollution within major cities.

See.Sense - which earlier this year won the BT Infinity Lab SME Awards 2016: Connected Cities award, run in partnership with the Cabinet Office, MK:Smart and TechHub - is tackling this problem by using patent-pending connected sensor technology to help both cyclists and our cities.

The company continues to be at the forefront of smart cities development in the UK, and Philip’s trip to India offers the chance to take that expertise to an international audience.