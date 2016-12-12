Selective Travel hits a European high note

Selective Travel Management, Northern Ireland’s largest independent travel management company, is bringing 2016 to a successful conclusion with the announcement of a major European Tender win valued at £5.5 million.

Following a European-wide tendering process, Selective Travel has been appointed to provide and manage the £5 million travel budget on behalf of the University of York plus a further £500,000 budget for York St. John’s University.

Announcing the latest business win in what has been a record-breaking year for his business, managing director Keith Graham said: “Competing and winning at a European level sets the seal on our achievements in 2016 and tees us up for further growth in the year to come.

We have long been recognised as one of this region’s largest independent travel agencies and we are now also one of the fastest growing companies in our sector in the UK, particularly respected for our specialist approach to providing managed travel to Government, B2B, Charity/NGO divisions and, notably, Higher Education.

“The University of York is a member of the elite Russell Group of Universities, made up of twenty-four leading researched-based universities, of which Selective Travel already services seven.

“It is a dynamic, research-intensive university committed to the development of life-saving discoveries and new technologies which will tackle some of the most pressing global challenges, while York St John’s University is well known for its academic excellence, strong community spirit and magnificent campus.

“Competition to secure this prestigious tender was intense and we feel enormously privileged to be working with such internationally acclaimed institutions.”

As a result of the most recent contract, Selective Travel has appointed an account manager for the region with a strong background in the sector and a grasp of delivering the complex travel requirements of clients with internationally focused businesses.

“In the last year Selective Travel has experienced almost unprecedented new business growth,” added Mr Graham.

“Corporate increase for the financial year saw a turnover growth of 42% taking our turnover for 2016 to £42 million.

“Gratifyingly, as new business wins have been generated we have also underpinned our corporate strength with a 100% client retention rate, reinforcing our position as an increasingly strong and influential player in the UK.”