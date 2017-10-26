Social Bee NI in a buzz about Small Business Saturday

Social Media Consultancy, Social Bee NI, is one of only two businesses in Northern Ireland to have been selected for the UK wide Small Business Saturday’s Top 100.

Founded by online marketer, social media consultant and trainer Louise Brogan four years ago, the firm specialises in strategic planning for social media, the consultancy supports a wide range of businesses to charities and the Ulster University.

Now in its fifth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign which highlights the success of small businesses and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support the small businesses in their communities.

It is quite often seen as something of an antidote to Black Friday and Cyber Monday which sees deep discounting on the big sales days which tend to favour bigger firms.

Small Business Saturday’s bus will visit Belfast today as part of its UK tour in the run up to their annual event at Downing Street on December 2, when people are invited to show their support for all small businesses.

“We are delighted to be selected as one of Small Business Saturday’s Top 100,” said Louise. “It is an incredible achievement to be one of only two businesses selected from Northern Ireland.”

Event director Michelle Owens said: “It is fantastic to be running our fifth year of Small Business Saturday and this year we have a wide variety in store. Small Business Saturday has been invaluable to hundreds of small businesses across the UK, allowing them to gain new customers and revenue whilst also introducing them to a small business community where they can share ideas and experiences!”