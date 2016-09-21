Software company Metaswitch to create 94 new jobs

A communications software company is creating 94 new jobs in Northern Ireland, it has been announced.

Metaswitch plans to fill 25 of the posts at its new Belfast hub during the next four months with the rest of the jobs coming over three years.

The average salary will be £27,500 with a range of opportunities in information and communications technology (ICT) as well as research and development.

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton, who made the announcement, said: "Once again, our pool of highly educated people has attracted a new investor to Northern Ireland.

"The new centre will deliver a competitive and innovative edge to the company's operations, helping it to compete in a global industry."

Metaswitch designs and develops cloud-based communications software for telecommunications software providers.

The company has its headquarters in London, with offices worldwide.

Invest NI has contributed an employment grant of £470,000 while the Department for Economy has offered Assured Skills assistance totalling £330,000.

The Minister added: "The involvement of Invest NI and my department has secured this highly attractive mobile project for Northern Ireland."

"Once fully operational, the project will contribute approximately £3.3 million per annum in wages to the Northern Ireland economy."

Meanwhile, Metaswitch has also launched its first academy for 20 graduates to undertake a nine-week training programme delivered by Belfast Metropolitan College with the prospect of future employment at its new "centre of excellence" in the city.

Graeme MacArthur from Metaswitch said: "We were attracted to Northern Ireland primarily because of the stable supply of highly educated people.

"We were particularly impressed by the Assured Skills program and the close links it fosters between business and the universities, enabling us to feed into curriculums and ensure the ongoing supply of smart people with the right skills.

"High quality telecommunications and lower operating costs were also attractive and we anticipate that the Belfast centre will provide a very cost effective element of our growth strategy."