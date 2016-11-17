Software firm creates 15 jobs with Belfast growth

A software company is creating 15 new jobs with average salaries of £44,000.

Anaeko said the engineering, developer, systems architect and senior manager positions were part of an expansion for the Belfast based company.

The firm has been supported with a £105,000 employment grant from Invest Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton said: “Anaeko plans to capitalise on the significant opportunities it has identified by recruiting skilled and experienced staff to further develop and deliver its cloud technology products and services.

“The company is experiencing unprecedented growth in the areas of Software-Defined Storage, Enterprise Cloud Platforms and Cloud Monitoring.

“The creation of these 15 highly paid new jobs represents an ambitious step for this innovative company who already enjoy an excellent reputation in their field.”

The new jobs would generate a further £655,000 for the local economy, the Mr Hamilton added.

Anaeko’s CEO Denis Murphy said: “Over the years, we have developed hundreds of disruptive technology products and solutions for start-ups and multi-billion dollar companies alike.

“Our strategy to focus on the fastest growing cloud technologies leverages our unique competencies in these rapidly expanding markets.

“With Invest Northern Ireland’s support we are moving quickly to put in place a highly skilled workforce that will enable us to grow our share of the Software Defined Storage, Enterprise Cloud Platforms and Cloud Monitoring markets.”