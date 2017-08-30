Software firm Instil moves in at Linen Loft

A Grade A office building on Adelaide Street in Belfast city centre has secured its second tenant within a month upon completion of its significant renovation and refurbishment.

Linen Loft, formerly known as the Ireland Brothers Building, is a six-storey red brick warehouse comprising around 28,000sqft across six floors.

In addition to extensive upscaling of the interior of the building, walkout space on each level was built to the rear of the building to add an outdoor terrace to each floor, creating a Grade A loft-style office block with a high-end finish.

Linen Loft’s newest tenant, Instil Software, is a leading provider of bespoke software solutions and training services. Building on the back of five years sustained growth, the company has outgrown its 2,000 sq ft office space, which it acquired in 2012.

The new office more than doubles this footprint, and will help support the company’s continuing growth forecasts and desire to provide the best possible work environment for its employees.

CBRE acted on behalf of the landlord, Redbay Developments.

David Wright, director, CBRE commented: “Linen Loft is a welcome addition to the Grade A office stock in Belfast, and it is fantastic to see Instil’s impressive growth story continue as they commit their future to the building.

“We worked hard with the owners and design team of this development to replicate a high-end, loft-style office, similar to that often seen in London. Innovative companies, like Instil, want more efficient and ‘cool’ work spaces to attract and retain stellar talent, which is exactly what this property offers.”

Instil CEO Tara Simpson added: “Linen Loft is simply bigger and better; increased desk space for software development, better training facilities, and more opportunities to hold technology community events, something which is very important to us.”