Spoon Street serves up 13 new jobs with third outlet

Spoon Street, one of the brands responsible for the growth of the frozen yogurt craze to Northern Ireland, has opened the doors to its third store on the Lisburn Road, south Belfast with the creation of 13 new jobs.

First experiencing self-serve frozen yogurt while working in New Jersey, entrepreneurial couple Katie Waddell (24) and fiancé Harry Wang (31) soon adopted the US-inspired concept and began the process of transporting it to Northern Ireland in 2014.

A relatively new phenomenon to Northern Irish taste buds, ‘froyo’ – a popular acronym used to describe the treat – is a frozen dessert most commonly made from yogurt and is a popular treat of choice among young consumers.

Growth in the frozen yogurt market has been significant in the UK where it is seen as a healthier alternative to ice cream by the health conscious.

Spoon Street has gathered several awards and has also built up a strong, loyal customer base in a relatively short period.

“This new store marks our commitment to expanding our business offering in Northern Ireland and is reflective of our success,” said Katie.

“This is our biggest opening to date and we have introduced new state-of-the-art technology to elevate our service delivery and ensure our customer experience is first-class.

“We are trying to create a multi-media experience and customers can now expect to find tablet flavour screens, iPad POS systems with customer display units, feature lighting and an area dedicated to screening family-friendly films.

“It was only last month that we celebrated the two-year anniversary since the opening of our Ballyhackamore store in East Belfast.

“As we continue to expand the Spoon Street brand, we are also continuing to grow the Spoon Street family. We’re delighted that the anticipation and expected customer-base around opening of our newest store has allowed us to create an additional 13 jobs.”