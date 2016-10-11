Start Up and Grow Show to take place in Belfast

Growing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs have been encouraged to make the most of the Start Up & Grow Show taking place in Belfast later this month.

The event, on October 20, will feature presentations from successful local entrepreneurs and will be hosted by the international business guru, author and broadcaster Rene Carayol MBE.

As well as inspirational speakers the show will also include information zones in key business areas and 1-to-1 business advice clinics.

The event is the brainchild of Enterprise NI and takes place at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast from 2.30 - 7pm.

The event is aimed at pre-start, early-start and growing businesses and is also being supported by Ulster Bank, Willis Towers Watson, ASM, Ulster University and Belfast City Council.

“We are delighted to sponsor the ‘Start Up & Grow Show’,” said Cllr Aileen Graham, chair of the City Growth and Regeneration Committee at Belfast City Council.

“The Council supports start-up and growing businesses in the city with a range of tailored programmes, initiatives and events each year.

“We would encourage budding entrepreneurs or established enterprises to attend this important free event to gain valuable advice and guidance on starting-out or taking their business to the next level.”

Local speakers include Chris Martin, Ozaroo Retail, Declan McBride of Pop Notch and Jenna Stevenson of BITETOSAVOUR). In addition, Stuart Harvey will share the perspective of the start-up Investor/Chairman and Professor Michael McQuillan (Ulster University) will offer insights from his own entrepreneurial journey in co-founding The Streat Cafe Franchise.