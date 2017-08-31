Steel firm going from strength to strength

Lisburn firm KME Steelworks Ltd has announced expansion plans which could see the creation of 20 new jobs over the next 12 months.

The company, based at Knockmore Hill Industrial Park, is one of Northern Ireland’s leading providers of precision sub-contract fabrication services and manufacturer of steel precast concrete moulds.

Pictured at KME Steelworks are company directors Jason Quinn and Seamus Murchan with Alderman Allan Ewart MBE (centre).

At the first of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ business visits, company directors Seamus Murchan and Jason Quinn revealed their ambitious growth plans to Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the local authority’s Development Committee.

“We are excited to share our vision with the council on how we see the business grow over the next two to three years,” Seamus said. “When we moved to Lisburn almost six years ago we had a total of 13 employees. We now have 72, with plans to add a further 20 during the next 12 months.

“We are constantly investing in leading edge technology to service our ever-expanding customer base in both Sub-Contract and Precast Mould Divisions and are now starting the next phase of our expansion plans with an extension to our facility and more employees.”

He continued: “We have won several large contracts recently, including bespoke form work used for the construction of main support tusks for the £130 million Wear Crossing in Sunderland - the highest bridge to be built in Britain in years. We are moving forward at a fast pace and are happy to work with the council in ensuring we contribute to the growth of our local economy.”

Alderman Ewart commented: “Following on from the success of our ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ showcase event in May the council is undertaking a series of business visits. This means getting on the road and meeting our business base, learning of their growth plans and raising awareness of the vital business support the council can provide at all stages of their business.

“We are extremely proud to have an esteemed business such as KME within our council area and their development plans are really impressive. Seamus and Jason have achieved so much since relocating the business six years ago from Banbridge and it is encouraging to learn that the central location of Lisburn has played a pivotal role in this success. Not only do they see the value in investing in their site and equipment, they also see the value in investing in their employees and this has paid dividends. I wish KME every success with their expansion plans and look forward to working with them in supporting their growth.”

