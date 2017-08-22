Stormont rejects concerns over Irish passport as benefit ID

Irish passports are a suitable means of identification when claiming the new Universal Credit, the Department for Communities (DfC) has reiterated.

The new benefit – which merges six benefits into one – is being rolled out in Northern Ireland from next month with a full transition expected to be completed by September 2018.

Some claimants have reported being unable to register online using their Irish passports – despite the DfC’s assertion that the verification process is working as planned.

Kevin Higgins from Advice NI said there are worries that the issues could cause delays in payments to some claimants.

“To think that we’re having Universal Credit rolled out from September 27 and such an important means of identification for many people across Northern Ireland not to be acceptable to the verification system is very, very concerning at this stage,” he said.

“We have been told that there is an alternative available and people can bring means of identification to the frontline office. But to Advice NI that’s very much a plan B – plan A must be that there’s robust, efficient and effective verification system online,” he told the BBC.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said: “Reports today (Tuesday) that the new Universal Credit system will not will not confirm the identity of Irish passport holders are deeply concerning”.

Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey has called for the introduction of the new benefit to be postponed while “the latest problems” are addressed.

A spokesman for the DfC said the department was happy to reiterate that Irish passports are suitable identification and “this has been confirmed and successfully tested” yesterday.

“The department would however accept that the verification process can be difficult to navigate and acknowledges the concerns raised today by those who have attempted to use the system,” he said.

He also said DfC will work to “ensure help and support is available to users of the Verify process when making claims to the new Universal Credit.”